Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to attend Japan-hosted G7 summit in person

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will physically attend the Japan-hosted G7 conference in Hiroshima in person, Washington Post reported citing those acquainted with the planning.

Zelensky was originally expected to participate virtually in the G7 meeting on Sunday, according to Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, but the Ukrainian president is now expected to travel to Hiroshima for the summit. However, it is not yet been ascertained as to which day from the three-day-long summit he will attend. Zelensky's visit was initially reported by The Financial Times.

One of the main topics of discussion at the event this weekend at the G7 summit is going to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The world's greatest economic powers on Friday will adopt further sanctions against Russia in an effort to penalise the nation for the invasion.

A top US official on the condition of anonymity said, “We will continue to expand export controls to make it even harder for Russia to sustain its war machine." “This involves extensively restricting categories of goods key to the battlefield, and also cutting off roughly 70 entities from Russia and third countries from receiving U.S. exports by adding them to the Commerce blacklist,” the official added.

Over 300 new entities will also be included in the new package and it will target people, organisations, ships, and aeroplanes. “These will go after circumvention. These will go after financial facilitators, as well as future energy and extractive capabilities of Russia and other actors helping to support the war,” the official said.

“This will include designations across Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.”

The G7, or Group of Seven, is a grouping of powerful economies that includes Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States. The group meets annually to discuss various global economic and political issues. Sanctions against Russia have been a topic of discussion and action by G7 member countries in response to various events and concerns.

These sanctions have typically been implemented in response to Russia's actions in Ukraine, including the annexation of Crimea in 2014 and its ongoing involvement in the conflict in eastern Ukraine.