Apple bans employees from using OpenAI's ChatGPT

Apple has limited the use of ChatGPT and other external artificial intelligence applications for its employees until the company itself develops similar technologies, according to a document and individuals cited by the Wall Street Journal on Thursday.

Apple has warned its staff not to use Copilot, an AI programme used by Microsoft-owned GitHub, to automate the creation of software code. The move was taken out of concerns that the employees may expose confidential information.

OpenAI announced last month that it had added a "incognito mode" that did not record users' chat histories or use them to enhance ChatGPT's artificial intelligence. AI, has come under increasing scrutiny on concerns if ChatGPT and other chatbots are managing hundreds of millions of user's data, which is frequently used to develop, or "train" AI's capabilities. ChatGPT app for iOS On Thursday morning, OpenAI unveiled the ChatGPT app for Apple's iOS in the US. Apple, OpenAI, or Microsoft, no one has yet commented on the prohibition by Apple on its employees on use of ChatGPT.

In a press release upon the release of ChatGPT app for iOS, OpenAI wrote, "Since the release of ChatGPT, we've heard from users that they love using ChatGPT on the go. Today, we’re launching the ChatGPT app for iOS."

"The ChatGPT app is free to use and syncs your history across devices. It also integrates Whisper, our open-source speech-recognition system, enabling voice input. ChatGPT Plus subscribers get exclusive access to GPT-4’s capabilities, early access to features and faster response times, all on iOS," it added.

It also said that the app rollout is in the US and the company will expand to additional countries in the coming weeks.

"We’re eager to see how you use the app. As we gather user feedback, we’re committed to continuous feature and safety improvements for ChatGPT. With the ChatGPT app for iOS, we’re taking another step towards our mission by transforming state-of-the-art research into useful tools that empower people, while continuously making them more accessible," it said.

