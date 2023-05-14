Top 10 world news: Nationwide protests in Pakistan, Russia reveals battlefield losses, and more

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday called on his supporters to stage protests across the country to "snatch the freedom back" for one hour starting 5:00 PM (1230 GMT). In another news from South Asia, Cyclone Mocha ravaged bordering areas of Myanmar and Bangladesh, threatening the livelihoods of millions of Rohingya refugees living in the Cox's Bazar area. A major development took place in the Russia-Ukraine war as Russia in a rare admission said it lost its two commanders near the frontline hotspot of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine.

Click on the headlines to read more.

Pakistan participates in Imran Khan's 'freedom' protest; across country people take to streets Responding to Pakistan's ex-prime minister Imran Khan's call for a nationwide "freedom" protest on Sunday (May 14th), his supporters took to the streets across the country.

'Very severe' cyclone Mocha hits Myanmar-Bangladesh border, threatens Rohingya refugees in low-lying regions Cyclone Mocha made landfall at the Bangladesh-Myanmar border on Sunday, according to Bangladesh's weather office. It is destroying trees and pouring torrential rain to the region threatening hundreds of thousands of Rohingya refugees.

Russia's rare announcement of battlefield losses: Two commanders killed in Ukraine's Bakhmut In a rare announcement of its losses on the battlefield, Russia on Sunday said that two of its military commanders had been killed in combat near the frontline hotspot of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine.

Climate change | Flash floods caused by heavy rainfall claims 22 lives in Somalia, 450,000 affected: UN Flash floods caused by heavy rainfall in central Somalia have claimed the lives of at least 22 people and left over 450,000 affected, according to the UN’s Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

How scammers are ‘virtually kidnapping’ Chinese students in Australia Police in Sydney, Australia have warned that “virtual kidnapping” scams are on the rise, targeting international Chinese students and causing serious financial and psychological harm.

Scientist working in UK for last 20 years joins China’s hypersonic programme A prominent physicist working in the UK for over 20 years on hypersonic technology has now joined China to lead an innovation team working to make hypersonic vehicles more efficient and effective.

India: Who is Praveen Sood? IPS officer, now chief of CBI The high-powered selection committee led by prime minister Narendra Modi nominated IPS officer Praveen Sood as the director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a two-year term on Sunday.

Heath Streak - Zimbabwe's most celebrated all-rounder, gets treated for cancer, remains in good spirits Zimbabwe’s most celebrated cricketer and former captain Heath Streak is currently getting treated for cancer under one of the most respected oncologists in South Africa.