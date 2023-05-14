Heath Streak: Zimbabwe's most celebrated all-rounder gets treated for cancer, remains in good spirits

Zimbabwe’s most celebrated cricketer and former captain Heath Streak is currently getting treated for cancer under one of the most respected oncologists in South Africa, his family said in a statement. They further revealed that Heath remains in good spirits and will continue to fight against cancer, similar to the way he used to take down his opponents on a cricket field.

"The family hopes that you understand and respect their wish for this to remain a private family matter, and thank you for your prayers and good wishes. There will be no further official statements regarding his health at this time. Any news that becomes public should be regarded as rumour," the statement further added as quoted in ESPNcricinfo.

Streak, now 49, has played 65 Tests and 189 ODIs for Zimbabwe from 1993 to 2005, picking up 216 wickets in Tests and 239 in ODIs. Moreover, being a lower order all-rounder, Streak scored 1,990 runs in Tests and 2943 runs in the 50-over format.

In 2004, following a clash with the board, the veteran all-rounder quit captaincy and a year later, in 2005, aged 31, he hanged his boots from all forms of the game.

Streak was an influential figure on the cricket field and even to date, remains the only Zimbabwean bowler to have picked 100 Tests and 200 ODI wickets, respectively. He even led the Zimbabwe team during one of their darkest phases in 2000s, when most of the players withdrew from the national team owing to conflicts with the board on several grounds.

In 2021, Streak got banned for eight years after being charged with and admitting to five breaches of ICC’s anti-corruption code, which included accepting payments (in Bitcoin) from a potential corruptor. Though later he admitted sharing inside information related to international games, Streak denied getting involved in fixing matches during his career.