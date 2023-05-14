'I have no shame...:' Virat Kohli talks about his stint as India skipper

Former India skipper Virat Kohli is one of the best captains Men in Blue had in terms of results. Kohli the batsman also flourished while leading the side. India went on to win many matches and bilateral series across formats all over the world while Kohli was at the helm. He, however, agrees that he did make some mistakes as a captain but every decision he took was for the team.

Speaking on Disney+ Hotstar's show 'Let There Be Sport,' Kohli said, "I have no shame in accepting that I have made many mistakes when I was captain, but one thing I know for sure that I never did anything for my own selfish motives. My only goal was to take the team forward, failures will keep happening but intent was never in the wrong place."

Kohli resigned as India's T20I captain in 2021 after the T20 World Cup. He had taken over the role in 2017 and led India in 50 T20I matches, winning 30 of them while losing 16. Two games were ties and two produced no results. Kohli scored 1,570 runs as T20I captain in 46 innings of 50 matches at an average of 47.57 and a strike rate of 140.55. He also managed to hit 13 fifties with a highest score of 94 not out. As non-captain, Kohli has played 65 T20I matches, scoring 2,438 runs at an average of 56.69 and a strike rate of 136.55.

After relinquishing the T20 captaincy, Kohli was removed as the ODI skipper a month later. Kohli was India's ODI skipper from 2013 to 2021 and led India in 95 matches, winning 65 of them while losing 27 with one tie and two matches abandoned. Kohli scored 5,449 runs as skipper at an astonishing average of 72.65 and a strike rate of 98.28. Kohli also hit 21 tons and 27 fifties as captain with a highest score of 160 not out.

As a player in ODIs, Kohli has played 179 matches and has scored 7,449 runs at an average of 49.66 with a strike rate of 90.48. He has also notched up 25 centuries and 38 fifties in ODIs as a player.

After being removed as the ODI skipper, Kohli let go of Test captaincy as well after leading India in 68 Test from 2014 to 2022. Kohli won 40 of those 68 Tests and lost 17 while 11 ended in a draw. The second best Indian captain is MS Dhoni, who led the side in 60 Test and won 27 of them.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE