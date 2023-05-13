IPL 2023: PBKS deliver final knockout blow to DC's playoff hopes after Prabhsimran's ton, edge host by 31 runs

Punjab Kings (PBKS) delivered a final knockout blow to Delhi Capitals (DC) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) after they beat the hosts by 31 runs at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Saturday, May 13. Backed by the impressive ton from Prabhsimran Singh (103), PBKS remain in contention for a place in the last four with the final week of the league stage season approaching. On the flip side, the defeat officially confirms DC’s elimination from the playoff race and will now play for pride for the rest of the season. Sadde 🦁s conquered Qila Kotla! 💪❤️#DCvPBKS #JazbaHaiPunjabi #SaddaPunjab #TATAIPL pic.twitter.com/G1Wp2SKSHA — Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) May 13, 2023 × PBKS deliver KO to DC’s playoff hopes Chasing 168 runs, DC made a perfect start before a titanic collapse saw them restricted to 136/8. Openers David Warner (54) and Philip Salt (21) stitched an opening partnership of 69 runs, but after that, there was not much joy for the hosts. The collapse saw them score 67 runs in the remainder of the contest and ultimately lost the contest by 31 runs.

The likes of Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Axar Patel and Manish Pandey were big failures in the middle order which led to the debacle of DC and ended on the losing side. Harpreet Brar was the pick of the bowlers as he ended with 30/4 in his four overs while Nathan Ellis and Rahul Chahar both ended with two wickets each in the contest. What happened in the PBKS innings? The one-man show from Prabhsimran, who clinched his maiden IPL century, helped Punjab Kings to post 167/7 against Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday.

Tight bowling from DC bowlers, especially at the start of the innings, restricted PBKS to a feasible target to chase. Ishant Sharma was the pick of the bowler from the Delhi side, he took two wickets by conceding just 27 runs. Axar Patel, Praveen Dubey, Kuldeep Yadav and Mukesh Kumar got one scalp each. Put to bat, PBKS did not get the ideal start as they lost wickets in the early stage of the innings.

Prabhsimran's outstanding innings ended in the penultimate over when Mukesh Kumar got him at the leg stump.

In the last over, Khaleel Ahmed dismissed Shahrukh Khan, PBKS posted 167/7 in 20 overs.

PBKS will next move their base to Dharamsala where they will face Delhi Capitals in the return leg and will end the league stage season against Rajasthan Royals on Friday, May 19. On the flip side, DC will end their season on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Saturday, May 21.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE