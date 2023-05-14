Nicki Minaj drops Red Ruby Da Sleeze music video on Mother's Day | WATCH

Trinidadian-born rapper, singer, and songwriter Nicki Minaj has treated her fans to the much-awaited music video of her first solo single of the year, "Red Ruby Da Sleeze". The song was released in March and debuted at Number 13 on Billboard's Hot 100 chart.

In an Instagram post, she wrote, "There's now a full #RedRubyDaSleeze video on YOUTUBE!!!! It'll be everywhere else next week. Happy early MOTHER’S DAY (sic)." Check it out below!

In the music video, the rapper is seen in her native Trinidad and Tobago for Carnival 2023. Dropping fiery rhymes, she is seen frolicking in a robe and bathing suit next to the pool. The clip also shows her strolling down city streets and going for joyous rides at night.