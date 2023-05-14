Nicki Minaj drops Red Ruby Da Sleeze music video on Mother's Day | WATCH
To mark Mother's Day, Nicki Minaj has released the music video of "Red Ruby Da Sleeze" across platforms. The song is her first solo single of the year and has debuted at Number 13 on Billboard's Hot 100 chart.
Trinidadian-born rapper, singer, and songwriter Nicki Minaj has treated her fans to the much-awaited music video of her first solo single of the year, "Red Ruby Da Sleeze". The song was released in March and debuted at Number 13 on Billboard's Hot 100 chart.
In an Instagram post, she wrote, "There's now a full #RedRubyDaSleeze video on YOUTUBE!!!! It'll be everywhere else next week. Happy early MOTHER’S DAY (sic)." Check it out below!
In the music video, the rapper is seen in her native Trinidad and Tobago for Carnival 2023. Dropping fiery rhymes, she is seen frolicking in a robe and bathing suit next to the pool. The clip also shows her strolling down city streets and going for joyous rides at night.
Addressing her haters in the song, Nicki raps, "See the difference is: I run businesses/If I ain’t employ you, then what yo business is?/I’ll have staff roll up like what the business is?"
Earlier this month, the rapper collaborated with Kim Petras for their song "Alone". In April, she teamed up with Ice Spice to remix "Princess Diana", an ode to the late Princess of Wales.
Coming to her future projects, Minaj is all set to executive produce and star in Lady Danger, a new animated series from Amazon Freevee based on the Dark Horse comic book series of the same name written by Alex de Campi, reported Deadline.
