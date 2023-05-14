Enrique Iglesias pulls out from Tecate Emblema festival due to pneumonia

Spanish music sensation Enrique Iglesias couldn't travel to Mexico City on Saturday to close out the first night of the two-day Tecate Emblema music festival because doctors have advised him complete bed rest. The singer is suffering from pneumonia.

Iglesias, known for hit tracks such as ''Hero'', ''Bailamos'', and ''Heartbeat'' among others, issued a statement via his social media platforms. It read, "Dear fans, much to my regret, it'll be impossible for me to appear at the show tonight in Mexico. I have pneumonia and doctors have advised absolute rest and have forbidden me to get on an airplane.''

The 48-year-old singer added, "I am frankly sad to cancel this show in a country that has given me so much. I hope to recover fast and be able to be with you all in full form soon."

Festival organiser OCESA later announced that a new group of artists would perform in place of Iglesias, including Elite star Danna Paola. The second day of the festival will be headlined by Robbie Williams and KYGO.

"As Enrique Iglesias unfortunately announced on his social networks, despite all the efforts made, due to strict medical indication, he will not be able to go on stage at the Tecate Emblema because he presents a picture of pneumonia," read the official Twitter of the music festival.

Other artists who will perform at the event are One Republic, Melanie C, Belinda, Niki, Pabllo Vittar, The Driver Era, Alizzz, Robbie Williams, KYGO, Black Eyed Peas, Bizarrap, Camilo, Becky G, Roisin Murphy, Emilia, Lasso, and Moenia.

