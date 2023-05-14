Dwayne Johnson to make a cameo in Fast X ? Here's what we know

After a lot of buzz, seems like Dwayne Johnson has finally said yes to make a comeback in the Fast and Furious world. As per the Wrap, 'The Rock' will make a cameo appearance in the upcoming Fast X. He will appear in the post-credit scene of the film.



However, there is no official announcement on this yet. The 51-year-old actor joined the hit franchise in 2011 with Fast Five and played the role of Diplomatic Security Service agent Lucas Hobbs.

He left the franchise after his public feud with the lead actor Vin Diesel. However, in 2021, Diesel made a public plea to Dwayne asking him to rejoin the Fast and Furious's upcoming 10th entry.

Calling Dwayne his little brother, Vin wrote in the Instagram post back then, ''My little brother Dwayne... the time has come. The world awaits the finale of Fast 10. As you know, my children refer to you as Uncle Dwayne in my house. There is not a holiday that goes by that they and you don’t send well wishes... but the time has come. Legacy awaits.'' View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vin Diesel (@vindiesel) × However, The Rock publicly declined the request and said that he was 'very surprised' to see Diesel's Instagram post after he refused to join the film 'directly and privately' to Vin.

In an interview with a news agency, Johnson said, ''I was very surprised by Vin's recent post. This past June, when Vin and I actually connected not over social media, I told him directly - and privately - that I would not be returning to the franchise.''

However, in another interview with Vanity Fair, Dwayne revealed that he had agreed to return for the Fast and Furious series' eighth chapter but only on one condition that he and Vin would not share screen time together.

He explained back then that he did the same to "forgo drama" and "that was the best thing to do. For everybody."

For the unversed, the feud started in 2016, when they clashed on the set of The Fate of the Furious. After that, Dwayne made an Instagram post and publicly referred to his co-stars from the franchise as "candy a***s" and "unprofessional" on Instagram.



Fast X set to release

The much-anticipated instalment of Fast X will release this month. Vin Diesel will return as Dom Toretto and as we have seen in the trailer this time, his family is going to be the most important for him.

The film, which is the 10th instalment of the decade-long action movie series, brings back Justin Lin in the director's chair along with other cast members from the original series, including Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Michelle Rodriguez, and Sung Kang, who are all set to do some high octane action.

Jason Momoa and Brie Larson are the new additions. Momoa is playing the role of the main villain Dante, and Larson plays a new character named Tess.

As per the official synopsis: “Dante’s plot will scatter Dom’s family from Los Angeles to the catacombs of Rome, from Brazil to London and from Portugal to Antarctica. New allies will be forged and old enemies will resurface. But everything changes when Dom discovers that his own 8-year-old son is the ultimate target of Dante’s vengeance.”