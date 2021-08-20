Top 10 world news: Merkel-Putin's historic meet, Mujahideen asks Taliban's help to attack India, and more

The Taliban has called for unity ahead of Friday prayers, the first since seizing control, and asked imams to persuade people not to flee Afghanistan amid airport chaos, protests, and allegations of bloodshed. Additionally, the Taliban have stated that next government will decide on the national flag. Follow WION's live coverage about Taliban's takeover in Afghanistan. Meanwhile, a historic meeting took place between the German Chancellor Angela Merkel and the Russia President Vladimir Putin. This is Merkel's last Russia visit as Germany's chancellor.

Merkel meets Putin one last time, marks end of an era

Angela Merkel, who is from East Germany, will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin, who was stationed in East Germany during his time as a KGB agent. Both Merkel and Putin speak each other's language fluently.

LIVE: Taliban revenge fears grow, Afghans become desperate for escape

Protests took place in several regions across Afghanistan, with Afghans going to the streets waving the country's national flag, which has been outlawed since the Taliban gained control of Kabul.

'Fantastic news': UK approves first ever Covid antibody treatment

After entering the body, it binds to the virus, substitutes as a lining of the respiratory system and prevents the virus from entering and harming the human body.

Hizbul Mujahideen's chief, Syed Salahuddin, seeks support from Taliban to attack India

In the celebratory statement posted online, Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin said, "I pray to Allah that he strengthens the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan so that they may support Kashmiris against India."

Russian spy faces investigation after she falls in love with her subject

A Russian criminal investigator has come under investigation for falling in love with her target, who was being investigated by her for stealing cash from someone else’s bank account.

Muscles sliced off, strangled with scarf: 9 Hazara men killed by Taliban

Three of the nine guys were tortured to death, according to eyewitnesses, including one who was strangled with a scarf and had his muscles cut off.

Pope Francis takes time out with some Foosball

With a smile on his face, the pontiff briefly played against the young man, his hands gripping the rods of the red tiny football players.

It rains instead of snow on Greenland summit for first time ever

At the summit of Greenland, it rained for the first time on record. The precipitation at the summit is usually in the form of snow. But thanks to global warming, another warning has come our way. The rain means that Greenland is warming up fast.

'Hail Satan': News channel mistakenly plays satanic ritual during live show

During a live telecast, the anchor's narration got interrupted by a change of visuals but this time the network played a satanic ritual on screen during the live telecast.

OnlyFans will ban 'sexually explicit' content, but keep nudity

OnlyFans, a website known for its racy content and which gained popularity during coronavirus pandemic lockdowns, said Thursday it would ban "sexually explicit" content in a new policy starting in October.