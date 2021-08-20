LIVE Afghanistan crisis: Taliban revenge fears grow, desperation rises among citizens for evacuation

What we are covering today:

Chaos and confusion are continuing on Friday, five days into Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan. Sporadic acts of defiance by locals, who carried the Afghan flags and organised protests, are being stamped out by the militant group's fighters.

It emerged that one of the people who fell down from a departing US plane at Kabul airport was in fact a national-level football player.

Disturbing and often heartbreaking visuals are emerging on social media, purporting to show Afghan women handing over children across the fence in a desperate bid to help them escape the country.

There were also videos of shots being fired by men in military uniforms at the swirling crowds of men, women and children trying to flee the anarchy.

The Taliban swiftly conquered Afghanistan as the US and other foreign troops withdrew, surprising even their own leaders and leaving power vacuums in many places.

Protests have flared in the city of Jalalabad and in Paktia province, also in the east.

First Vice President Amrullah Saleh, who said on Tuesday he was the "legitimate caretaker president" after President Ashraf Ghani fled, wrote on Twitter: "Salute those who carry the national flag and thus stand for the dignity of the nation."

When in power from 1996-2001, the Taliban severely restricted women's rights, staged public executions, and blew up ancient Buddhist statues. They were ousted in a 2001 US-led invasion.