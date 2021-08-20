'Fantastic news': UK approves first ever Covid antibody treatment

A UK medicines regulator, Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), has approved the use of artificial antibodies to prevent COVID-19.

As per the experts of MHRA, Ronapreve might be able to prevent people from coronavirus infections and may also be able to treat the patients who are suffering from acute symptoms of coronavirus. This treatment might also reduce the chances of getting admitted in the hospital due to the coronavirus.

MHRA conducted trials for this treatment before the vaccinations were distributed in several countries and a little before several new variants were identified in different corners of the world.

"Ronapreve is the first of its kind for the treatment of COVID-19 and, after a meticulous assessment of the data by our expert scientists and clinicians, we are satisfied that this treatment is safe and effective," explained MHRA's interim chief quality and access officer, Dr Samantha Atkinson. "With no compromises on quality, safety and efficacy, the public can trust that the MHRA have conducted a robust and thorough assessment of all the available data."

It is a monoclonal antibody combination product. Such products are typically artificial proteins that can substitute as human antibodies in immune system.

This drug has been developed by Regeneron and Roche and can be administered as an injection or infusion. After entering the body, it binds to the virus, substitutes as a lining of the respiratory system and prevents the virus from entering and harming the human body.

Describing it as a "fantastic news", UK's Health Minister Sajid Javid said, "The UK is considered a world leader in identifying and rolling out life-saving treatments for Covid-19, once they have been proven safe and effective in our government-backed clinical trials."

Javid also said he hopes the NHS is able to use this treatment as soon as possible, as the country has been observing an increase in Covid cases due to the emergence of the Delta variant.

"This treatment will be a significant addition to our armoury to tackle COVID-19 – in addition to our world-renowned vaccination programme and life-saving therapeutics dexamethasone and tocilizumab," Javid said. "We are now working at pace with the NHS and expert clinicians to ensure this treatment can be rolled out to NHS patients as soon as possible."