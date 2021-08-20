Hizbul Mujahideen's chief, Syed Salahuddin, seeks support from Taliban to attack India

Terrorist organisation Hizbul Mujahideen's chief, Syed Salahuddin, has released an audio message threatening India.

In this audio message, he requested the Taliban militants for assistance in spreading terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

In the celebratory statement posted online, Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin said, "I pray to Allah that he strengthens the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan so that they may support Kashmiris against India."



Meanwhile, days after taking over Kabul in a dramatic power transfer in Afghanistan, the Taliban termed Kashmir a "bilateral and an internal problem," according to news agency ANI, which cited people familiar with the move on Twitter.

According to the news agency, the Taliban is unlikely to concentrate its efforts on Kashmir.

In response to worries over rising militancy in Kashmir, the source stated that security in the Valley has been reinforced and that Pakistan-based organisations in Afghanistan have limited ability to exploit the changing circumstances in the war-torn country.

India's security officers are evaluating the impact on Kashmir.

The US exit and the emergence of the Taliban, similar to what happened following the Soviet pullout from Afghanistan in the late 1980s, might reignite terrorism in Kashmir, especially now that India's emphasis has turned from Pakistan to China.

(With inputs from agencies)