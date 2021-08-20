Pope Francis takes time out with some Foosball

We all need some break no matter our jobs. We wanted to head home in pre-pandemic times and are now yearning to go out in what seem like endless Work From Home sessions.

If such is our condition, we can understand if a global personality takes a little break from daily tasks. Pope Francis did just that. He played Foosball, or table football for those who don't know what Foosball is.

The table is usually a fixture in pubs, but Friday was a day it was allowed to be carried into Paul VI hall in the Vatican. A young man was the challenger to Pope Francis himself.

The short match was held after the pontiff's weekly General Audience.

With a smile on his face, the pontiff briefly played against the young man, his hands gripping the rods of the red tiny football players.

Pope Francis has been an avid football fan since his childhood and he is a lifelong fan of the Argentinian Buenos Aires San Lorenzo soccer team.

