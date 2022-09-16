Top 10 world news: Massive fire in China, Pound hits 37-year low, and more

China Telecom released a statement on social media saying, “By 4:30 pm today, the fire at our No. 2 Communications Tower in Changsha has been extinguished. No casualties have yet been discovered and communications have not been cut off." In other news,iIn the wake of the publication of the retail sales numbers, the sterling dropped more than 1 per cent versus the dollar, reaching $1.13, its lowest level since 1985.

Massive fire breaks out in skyscraper in Chinese city of Changsha - WATCH

he Chinese city of Changsha saw a huge fire break out in a skyscraper on Friday resulting in a number of people getting injured. “Thick smoke is spewing from the site, and several dozen floors are burning ferociously,” the state broadcaster CCTV reported. However, they did not mention if there were any casualties and said that the firefighters were working to control the fire.“

Pound hits new 37-year low as consumer spending falls, stokes recession chatter

After data revealed that UK retail sales plunged significantly in August as the rise in the cost of living continued to affect consumers, the pound dropped to a fresh 37-year low against the US dollar.

SCO Summit 2022: Narendra Modi tells Vladimir Putin 'today's era is not of war'

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held bilateral talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) 2022 at Samarkand in Uzbekistan on Friday. Modi told Putin that 'today's era is not of war' and the two leaders also discussed a number of topics including the food and fuel crisis, fertiliser supply and the ongoing Ukraine conflict.

Either prisoners fight in Ukraine, or your children, decide for yourself: Russian mercenary boss

Following the release of a video showing him recruiting inmates for the Ukraine war, a Russian mercenary boss defended the idea of doing so.

The leader of the Wagner organisation, Yevgeny Prigozhin, suggested that individuals who do not want to send prisoners to combat send their own children in their place. Earlier, the released video showed him promising to rescue prisoners who served six months with his organisation.

Prince Andrew’s return to public life is jarring for Jeffrey Epstein victims

Prince Andrew has made a comeback to the public eye since the passing of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8.

It is expected that the Duke of York will take centre stage at memorial services for his mother, such as this week's procession of her casket through Edinburgh and London. During a time of national sorrow, Andrew is experiencing personal loss.

China plans to impose sanctions on CEOs of US companies over arms sales to Taiwan

Due to their participation in Washington's most recent military sales to Taiwan, the CEOs of Boeing Defense and Raytheon will face sanctions from China, a spokesperson for the foreign ministry announced on Friday.

Hit hard by sanctions, Russia wants its pilots to fix their own aircraft

Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, several sanctions were imposed on the country as a result of which pilots of regional airlines are being instructed to carry out maintenance of their own aircraft, Newsweek reported. Oleg Bocharov, Russia's deputy minister of industry and trade, made the statement earlier this month at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.

'It's un-American. It's reckless': White House says Republicans using migrants as 'political pawns'

A new group of migrants, bused in from Texas, arrived in Washington DC on Thursday morning. They were left stranded next to the US Naval Observatory, the home to Vice President Kamala Harris.

Infographic: The ceremony and symbolism of the Queen's lying-in-state explained

As the Queen lies in state in London's Westminster Hall, thousands of people have been lining up along the River Thames to view her casket.

Thousands of people have been waiting in lines since Wednesday morning, and hundreds of thousands are expected to pay their respects before her funeral on Monday.

We will miss seeing you on the court making us enjoy: Lionel Messi all praise for 'genius' Roger Federer

Roger Federer, on Thursday (September 15), announced that he will be stepping aside from tennis after the end of this month's Laver Cup. Federer hasn't played a competitive match following his quarter-final exit at Wimbledon 2021. Hence, many predicted his retirement was on the cards but his announcement still shocked many and send plethora of his fans into a meltdown.