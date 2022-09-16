Either prisoners fight in Ukraine, or your children, decide for yourself: Russian mercenary boss

Following the release of a video showing him recruiting inmates for the Ukraine war, a Russian mercenary boss defended the idea of doing so.

The leader of the Wagner organisation, Yevgeny Prigozhin, suggested that individuals who do not want to send prisoners to combat send their own children in their place. Earlier, the released video showed him promising to rescue prisoners who served six months with his organisation.

It's thought that since 2014, the Wagner group has been engaged in combat in Ukraine.

After the video went viral, Prigozhin released a statement on social media in which he claimed that if he were imprisoned, he would "dream of" joining the Wagner group to "pay my debt to the Motherland."

He also included a warning for those who oppose using prisoners or mercenaries in combat. Choose for yourself: "Either private military corporations and prisoners, or your children," he continued.

But neither the video nor its authenticity was specifically addressed in the statement.

According to the UK's defence minister, prisoner recruitment revealed that Russia has a "critical" lack of combat infantry personnel.

According to Prigozhin in the film, serving with the Wagner group ensures that "nobody goes back behind bars," despite the fact that Russian law forbids inmates from being released in exchange for military or mercenary duty.

In the past, the Putin ally has denied a link with the organisation. However, the billionaire can be heard informing convicts that he is a "representative of a private war company" in the jail tape that was leaked.

He questioned the detainees, "Maybe you heard the name Wagner Group.

The mysteriously formed gang has participated in battles in Africa, Ukraine, and Syria.

(with inputs from agencies)

