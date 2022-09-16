We will miss seeing you on the court making us enjoy: Lionel Messi all praise for 'genius' Roger Federer

Roger Federer, on Thursday (September 15), announced that he will be stepping aside from tennis after the end of this month's Laver Cup. Federer hasn't played a competitive match following his quarter-final exit at Wimbledon 2021. Hence, many predicted his retirement was on the cards but his announcement still shocked many and send plethora of his fans into a meltdown.

Not only the tennis fraternity, but superstar athletes from all other fields are sharing their reactions post Federer's big revelation. In this regard, Argentina captain and Paris Saint Germain (PSG) striker Lionel Messi also heaped praise on the Swiss maestro.

"A genius, unique in the history of tennis and an example for any athlete. The best in your new stage, we will miss seeing you on the court making us enjoy, Roger Federer," Messi wrote in an Instagram post.

"As many of you know, the past three years have presented me with challenges in the form of injuries and surgeries. I've worked hard to return to full competitive form. But I also know my body's capacities and limits, and its message to me lately has been clear. I am 41 years old. I have played more than 1,500 matches over 24 years. Tennis has treated me more generously than I ever would have dreamt, and now I must recognise when it is time to end my competitive career," tweeted Federer.

Among the cricket fraternity, the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik and many others also reacted. Master Blaster Tendulkar tweeted saying, "What a career, @rogerfederer. We fell in love with your brand of tennis. Slowly, your tennis became a habit. And habits never retire, they become a part of us. Thank you for all the wonderful memories."

Federer won 103 singles titles in his glittering career spanning over 24 years. The legend ends with 20 Grand Slam titles, third-most in men's singles, with 8 Wimbledon, 6 Australian Open, 5 US Open and 1 French Open trophies.