Prince Andrew’s return to public life is jarring for Jeffrey Epstein victims

Prince Andrew has made a comeback to the public eye since the passing of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8.

It is expected that the Duke of York will take centre stage at memorial services for his mother, such as this week's procession of her casket through Edinburgh and London. During a time of national sorrow, Andrew is experiencing personal loss.

However, a few months ago, any public appearance at all would have appeared completely improbable due to the aftermath of his long and contentious relationship with the two convicted sex traffickers Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.

The monarch, who is now tenth in line to the throne, lost his military patronage and right to use the HRH title after paying Virginia Giuffre a monetary settlement after she accused him of sexual assault, a charge he disputed.

Andrew's abrupt return has surprised lawyers who defended Epstein victims as well as other sex-crimes victim advocates. Even if they never meet Andrew, it might be upsetting for Epstein survivors, according to some.

It is "beyond shameful to see Andrew being granted any form of state-sponsored honour or privilege, given his past affiliation with Jeffrey Epstein," declared Mariann Wang, who is the attorney for more than a dozen Epstein survivors.

In 2008, Epstein admitted guilt to soliciting a minor for prostitution.

Andrew, who kept in touch with the New York banker after his guilty plea, fiercely refutes the accusation that they had intercourse while the accuser was a teenager.

(with inputs from agencies)