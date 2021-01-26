Top 10 world news: Italian PM resigns, leaders urge fair vaccine distribution, and more

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte handed his resignation to President Sergio Mattarella after his government lost his majority in the upper house Senate last week, courtesy coronavirus losses. Meanwhile, the EU Chief, German Chancellor and South Africa President have called for fair distribution of COVID-19 vaccine around the world.

Click on headlines to read more

Pandemic fallout: Italian PM Giuseppe Conte resigns after losing Senate vote

The centrist Italia Viva party led by former premier Matteo Renzi had quit the coalition government after a row over the government's handling of the coronavirus crisis and economic recession.

Nuclear deal: US should comply fully for Iran to meet obligation, says Russia

Iranian foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif had said earlier that his country "will return to the full implementation of our obligations" if the US government lifts sanctions.

New Zealand may keep its borders closed for much of 2021 amid pandemic

New Zealand recently confirmed its first case of COVID-19 in several months after a woman who returned to New Zealand tested positive for the South African strain.

EU chief says companies 'must deliver' coronavirus vaccines; Germany agrees

The EU Chief Ursula von der Leyen has asked the pharmaceutical companies to stay serve their word and not cause any delays in the deliveries of the vaccines.

Uganda: Armed forces withdrawn from Bobi Wine's house after court orders

Wine has accused General Museveni of voter fraud and has claimed that the recently-concluded elections to be rigged and has also alleged an attempt of a coup against him.

German chancellor Angela Merkel urges 'fair' distribution of coronavirus vaccine

The German Chancellor Angela Merkel has called for "fair" distribution of coronavirus vaccines across the world, rather than the adoption of 'me first' attitude.

Biden to keep all options on table for Navalny's release: US Press Sec Jen Psaki

'I'll just reiterate our call from here on Russian authorities to release all those detained for exercising their universal rights and for the immediate and unconditional release of Alexei Navalny,' US said in a statement.

SA President calls out rich countries for hoarding vaccines

So far the COVID-19 African Vaccine Acquistion Task Team (for African Union) has secured 260 million doses and a further 700 million are expected from Covax.

'Large and extremely dangerous': Alabama tornado causes havoc; hospital and Church destroyed

The Jefferson County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) also reported locals having suffered minor as well as serious injuries after getting trapped under rubbles.

Scientists discover solar system with planets in a strange 'rhythm'

Astronomers recently found a solar system whereby six planets are suspended in a strange rhythm.