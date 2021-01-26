'Large and extremely dangerous': Alabama tornado causes havoc; hospital and Church destroyed

A tornado hit Birmingham, Alabama and left the area shattered and locals injured after the National Weather Service (NWS) warned locals against a "large and extremely dangerous" tornado.

The tornado hit the area on Monday night and caused massive damage throughout Jefferson County and all the surrounding areas.

"We've a line of storms that extend from northeast AL to central MS. This activity is moving eastward and could produce a severe storm or two over the coming hours. Threats include tornadoes, damaging winds, and some hail," NWS Birmingham explained through their official Twitter account.

During the nature-caused havoc, a hotel was devastatingly damaged and the roof of a church also blew off.

The Jefferson County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) also reported locals having suffered minor as well as serious injuries after getting trapped under rubbles.

A family also got trapped after a house collapsed on them. Their condition is not known at this time, reported Jim Coker, Director of EMA.

Jefferson County EMA has urged locals to stay out of the Fultondale area.

While no deaths have been reported yet, the local authorities have said many people have suffered serious injuries, Search and rescue operations are still underway.

For now, five fire department heavy rescue teams are scanning the areas of Fultondale and Center Point and searching for all trapped locals, Coker said.

The EMA is also using drone and helicopters to track the trapped locals along the route of the deadly tornado.