EU chief says companies 'must deliver' coronavirus vaccines; Germany agrees

In recent weeks, the European Union countries have faced a delay in the delivery of the coronavirus vaccines which has raised alarms. The delay has been caused as the Pfizer-BioNTech has not been able to supply the promised doses.

However, now, EU Chief Ursula von der Leyen has asked the pharmaceutical companies to stay serve their word and not cause any delays in the deliveries of the vaccines.

"Europe invested billions to help develop the world's first Covid-19 vaccines," the EU chief said in a live video address.

The challenges we face are complex and connected - from #COVID19 to climate change.



Only new forms of partnerships - global, public, private - can solve them. We need new alliances, for new solutions.



My address

— Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) January 26, 2021

While talking at the online-only version of the World Economic Forum, Ursula said the companies must deliver the orders on time.

"Now, the companies must deliver. They must honour their obligations," she said in the live address.

This statement has come a few hours after the EU Chief proposed new measures on travel in the EU, considering the new variants of coronavirus, mainly found in the UK and South Africa.

In parallel, we propose stronger requirements for international travellers into the EU: testing, quarantines and a future common European Passenger Locator Form.



We need to stop the spread of the virus variants & keep us all safe.



Together, we will overcome this pandemic. — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) January 25, 2021

"We update the colour code of @ECDC_EU maps & apply stricter measures for travellers from higher risk areas," she tweeted. "At the same time we need to avoid border closures & keep the Single Market flowing."

The Germany Health Minister Jens Spahn has also backed the Eu Chief's statement and has asked for control on the export of the coronavirus vaccines amid the delays.

Spahn has asked for "vaccines leaving the EU needing a licence so that we at least know what is being produced, what is leaving Europe — and if it is leaving Europe, whether there is then a fair distribution."

This has come at a time when the pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca, too, has also said it would not be able to satisfy the contractual demand and supply the promised doses due to unexplained "reduced yields" in the company's European supply chain.