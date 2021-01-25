Moderna vaccine effective against UK and South Africa coronavirus variant

The US firm Moderna has claimed their vaccine is effective against the new strain of coronavirus found in the UK and South Africa.

Recent lab reports have shown that Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine gives protection against the deadly virus' new variants too.

This has come as welcoming news as several countries have reported multiple cases of the new variants, and many have also reported a surge in cases due to the new strains.

"The study showed no significant impact" on the level of neutralizing antibodies elicited against the UK variant, B.1.1.7.

A six-fold reduction in antibody levels was observed with the B.1.351 variant first seen in South Africa, but the levels are thought to remain above what is required for protection against COVID-19.

This news has also come at a time when the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine has been facing criticism for delaying the vaccine doses, especially in the EU countries. Pfizer has claimed that a minor delay has been caused in the delivery due to some construction issues in one of their facilities.

