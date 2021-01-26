Nuclear deal row: US should return to full compliance for Iran to meet obligations, says Russia

The Russian government said today that the United States should return to "full compliance" of the 2015 nuclear deal for Iran to meet its obligations under the pact.

Watch:

Russian foreign miniser Sergei Lavrov said: "The United States returns to full compliance with the corresponding Security Council resolution, creating conditions for Iran to meet its obligations under the nuclear deal."

The deal also known as Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), was signed in 2015 between Iran, the United States, China, Russia, Britain, France and Germany fell apart after former US president Donald Trump pulled the US out of the deal in 2018 as part of his administration's "maximum pressure" policy on Iran.

Iranian foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif had said earlier that his country "will return to the full implementation of our obligations" if the US government lifts sanctions.

Meanwhile, France said the Iranian government must comply with the accord limiting nuclear programme in order to have the United States return to the deal.

The Iran government had urged the US government to "unconditionally" lift sanctions. The Donald Trump administration had imposed harsh sanctions on Iran targeting its oil and banking sector after pulling out of the deal..

Iran now insists the Joe Biden administration should first lift all sanctions and return to its own JCPOA obligations.

Biden had earlier expressed desire to negotiate more broadly with Iran.