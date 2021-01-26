Scientists discover solar system with planets in a strange 'rhythm'

Astronomers recently found a solar system whereby six planets are suspended in a strange rhythm

The solar system hosts stars that seem to be performing a "rhythmic dance" as they continue to dance around the orbits.

The system is located around a star called TOI-178, which is 200 lightyears away, and could help explain how stars in our solar system are born and how they evolve.



Besides being fixed in an unusual rhythmic order, planets in this solar system are also off the expected course, as per scientists. The orbital motion of the system is in harmony, but the physical properties of all planets vary from planet to planet, which challenges the beliefs of scientists around solar systems. All planets have different densities.



“It appears there is a planet as dense as the Earth right next to a very fluffy planet with half the density of Neptune, followed by a planet with the density of Neptune,” Nathan Hara from the Université de Genève, Switzerland, who was also involved in the study told The Independent.

Also read: Scientists want to turn Mars green. How will they do it?



"It is not what we are used to", Hara added.

The solar system gives a sneak peek into the life of planets that are different from the planets in our solar system, researchers claimed in Astronomy and Astrophysics.



Out of the six planets part of the solar system, all planets except one move in a rhythmic movement, resembling a dance of sorts.

Also read: Netizens express delight as NASA shares image of neutron star

They also have "resonant" movements, implying that patterns of movement are repeated as they move on the orbit.

The resonance has been recorded before, especially in Jupiter's moons. But TOI-178 stands out for it represents a more complicated "chain of resonance".