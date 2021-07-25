Top 10 world news: IPL 2021 schedule released, Putin talks of lethal strike and more

In a bid to urge citizens to get vaccinated as soon as possible, Germany is planning to introduce cubs for unvaccinated people. As of now, unvaccinated Germans are allowed to use all public spaces such as restaurants, cinemas, and sporting venues if they can provide a negative Covid test result. However, that might change soon. Meanwhile, in the UK, many have accused the newly-elected health secretary, Sajid Javid, of lacking empathy for the locals of the country who have been following rules and fighting to save themselves and their loved ones from coronavirus after he used the word 'cower' in his announcement of Covid recovery. Apart from coronavirus, Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games is ongoing in full swing and BCCI has announced schedule for remainder of IPL 2021.

Putin talks of 'lethal strike' during Russian warship parade

Putin's words have come just a day after military officials announced test of new advanced weapons. Some of these weapons come from the arsenal Putin said was 'invincible'.

Tokyo Olympics 2020: India's Mary Kom through to Round of 16

Mary Kom booked her spot in the Round of 16 after beating Hernandez Garcia Miguelina in the Women’s Fly Preliminaries Round of 32.

Macron under pressure to apologise for nuclear tests in French Polynesia

As French President Emmanuel Macron kicked off his first official trip to French Polynesia, he faced pressure to apologise for devastating impact of decades of nuclear testing.

Cower? UK health secretary's remarks on Covid spark trouble

A little after UK’s health secretary, Sajid Javid’s announcement of testing positive for coronavirus sent waves of fear around the country, it is now his recovery announcement that has stirred criticism.

Germany to introduce curbs for unvaccinated people: Merkel's aide

An aide of the German Chancellor, Angela Merkel, has revealed that the government is planning to bring out some restrictions for unvaccinated people of the country.

Cricket: BCCI announces schedule for remainder of IPL 2021 - check out

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have announced the schedule for the remainder of the Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL). The cash-rich league will resume on September 19.

UK government to launch surveillance app to fight obesity

An app is being developed to observe the spending habits and routines of locals, such as shopping lists, running errands, and more. The people who buy more vegetables and fruits, or participate more in walking and running activities will be given extra points and 'free treats'.

DR Congo: Policeman shoots student for not wearing mask

The victim was a student at the University of Kinshasa who was shooting the streets of the capital city for a practical work project when he was shot by a policeman.

Nigeria: Gunmen release 28 kidnapped students

Gunmen who had kidnapped 121 students in northwestern Nigeria have released another 28 teenagers, said AFP citing a school officials. The students were kidnapped in the country's northwestern region.

Olympics: Sania Mirza, Ankita Raina knocked out of doubles tennis in 1st round

Sania and Ankita were leading in the first set with it 6-0, but in the second set, the Ukrainian twin sisters took control and posed challenges in front of the Indian duo.