Cower? UK health secretary's remarks on Covid spark trouble

A little after UK’s health secretary, Sajid Javid’s announcement of testing positive for coronavirus sent waves of fear around the country, it is now his recovery announcement that has stirred criticism.

Sajid Javid has completely recovered from coronavirus within eight days he claims. However, while announcing about his 'full recovery', he ended up hurting the emotions of other people of the country.

"Please, if you haven’t yet, get your jab, as we learn to live with, rather than cower from, this virus," Javid said.

His usage of the word "cower" has upset the locals of the country who think this comment belittles the efforts and sacrifices of the frontline workers who have spent hours saving people’s lives, and others who have lost their loved ones to this deadly virus.

"129,000 Brits have died from Covid under your government’s watch," David Lammy, the shadow justice secretary said. "Don’t denigrate people for trying to keep themselves and their families safe."

Many have accused the newly-elected health secretary of lacking empathy for the locals of the country who have been following rules and fighting to save themselves and their loved ones from coronavirus.

"'Cower from this virus.' Really. The job of government is to keep people safe. To show empathy with folk. To seek to protect people when necessary. This is not acceptable. You might want to reflect and think about your role as health secretary in England," Ian Blackford, the SNP’s leader in Westminster said.

I've deleted a tweet which used the word "cower". I was expressing gratitude that the vaccines help us fight back as a society, but it was a poor choice of word and I sincerely apologise.



After the immense backlash, Javid had to quickly delete the tweet and apologise for the usage of the word. "I've deleted a tweet which used the word "cower". I was expressing gratitude that the vaccines help us fight back as a society, but it was a poor choice of word and I sincerely apologise," he tweeted. "Like many, I have lost loved ones to this awful virus and would never minimise its impact."

Javid took over the post of health Secretary on June 26, after the previous minister, Matt Hancock, had to resign after video evidence revealed he flouted Covid regulations by kissing a close aide in a secret affair.