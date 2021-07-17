UK's health secretary, Sajid Javid, tests positive for coronavirus

British Health Secretary, Sajid Javid, has tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday, and is currently self-isolating, he announced in a video message.

"I was feeling a bit groggy last night, so I took a lateral flow test this morning and it's come out positive," Javid said in a vide message he posted on his Twitter account. "So I'm now self-isolating at home with my family until I get the result of a PCR test. I'm grateful that I've had two jabs of the vaccine. And so far, my symptoms are very mild."

He also urged people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as soon as possible, in his video message. "Please make sure you come forward for your vaccine if you haven’t already," he tweeted.

His positive result has come a little before the UK is planning to lift all Covid regulations and reopen the economy, even as coronavirus infections are on a rise.

Javid took over the post of health Secretary on June 26, after the previous minister, Matt Hancock, had to resign after video evidence revealed he flouted Covid regulations by kissing a close aide in a secret affair.

As per regulations imposed by the Boris Johnson government, Javid will now have to self-isolate till he tests negative for coronavirus in a PCR test and reports no symptoms for the deadly virus.