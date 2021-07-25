Cricket: BCCI announces schedule for remainder of IPL 2021 - check out

IPL 2020 FINALS Photograph:( AFP )
Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians will resume the season that will be played in the United Arab Emirates, with the first match being played in Dubai.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have announced the schedule for the remainder of the Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL). The cash-rich league will resume on September 19.
Dubai will host the first qualifier on October 10, whereas, the eliminator and second qualifier will be played in Sharjah on October 11 and 13 respectively.
Dubai will host 13 IPL matches, while Sharjah and Abu Dhabi will host 10 and 8 matches respectively.
Earlier, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) officially announced the postponement of IPL 2021 as it said an emergency meeting led to the unanimous decision to defer the lucrative T20 tournament with immediate effect while adding the board doesn't want to compromise on the safety of the players, staff and participants involved in IPL 2021.