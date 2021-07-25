From salary to endorsements: Mind-boggling net worth of Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli's residence and cars

Indian skipper Virat Kohli lives in Worli, Mumbai. He resides in a luxurious apartment, which is reportedly worth Rs 34 crore. When it comes to cars, Kohli has some Hotwheels in his garage.

Virat Kohli has been clicked driving Audi vehicles like R8 V10 Plus, R8LMX, Audi RS5, Audi Q8. He also owns a couple of Bentleys (Flying Spur and Continental GT). He is also spotted coming out of Land Rover Vogue.

