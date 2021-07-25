From salary to endorsements: Mind-boggling net worth of Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli has been a part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore since the inaugural season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). He is the highest-paid player in the cash-rich T20 league and earns a whopping INR 17 crore from RCB per season.
Virat Kohli's BCCI contract
Indian skipper Virat Kohli is placed in the A+ bracket, which is the top-most slot, in BCCI's contract division. The prolific batsman earns around Rs 7 crore through this contract. However, it excludes the salary he gets from paying each Test, ODI, and T20I match.
Virat Kohli's endorsements
Virat earns a significant chunk of his total revenue from the endorsements. The 32-year-old earns Rs 178.77 crore per year with brand endorsements. he is the brand ambassador of several prominent brands like Wrogn, One8, Puma, Audi, MRF, Colgate-Palmolive, and Tissot.
Virat Kohli's residence and cars
Indian skipper Virat Kohli lives in Worli, Mumbai. He resides in a luxurious apartment, which is reportedly worth Rs 34 crore. When it comes to cars, Kohli has some Hotwheels in his garage.
Virat Kohli has been clicked driving Audi vehicles like R8 V10 Plus, R8LMX, Audi RS5, Audi Q8. He also owns a couple of Bentleys (Flying Spur and Continental GT). He is also spotted coming out of Land Rover Vogue.