Nigeria: Gunmen release 28 kidnapped students

Gunmen who had kidnapped 121 students in northwestern Nigeria have released another 28 teenagers, said AFP citing a school officials. The students were kidnapped in the country's northwestern region

"Twenty-eight have been released and we have reunited them with their parents," Joseph Hayab, one of the senior officials at the Bethel Baptist High School, told AFP. "In all, we have 34 children who have been freed and 87 are still held as hostages by the bandits."

Northwestern Nigeria has long been plagued by heavily armed gangs, known locally as bandits. These bandits have been looting, stealing cattle and abducting for ransom. Lately, they have targetted schools and colleges.

Heavily-armed gangs, known locally as bandits, have long plagued northwest and central Nigeria by looting, stealing cattle and abducting for ransom, but they have lately targeted schools and colleges.

Around 1,000 students and pupils have been abducted across Nigeria since December. Most have been released after negotiations with local officials, although some are still being held.

President Muhammadu Buhari, who is under fire for growing insecurity in the country, has ordered the security forces to ensure safe and early release of all kidnap victims.

(Wth inputs from agencies)