Tokyo Olympics 2020: Mary Kom through to Round of 16 after beating Hernandez Garcia Miguelina

India had a disappointing start in the boxing ring at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 after Vikas Krishan lost in the opening round in the 69kg category, however, Mary Kom booked her spot in the Round of 16 after beating Hernandez Garcia Miguelina in the Women’s Fly Preliminaries Round of 32.

Mary Kom began dominating the Dominican fighter for the very first round after landing some huge punches. Mary Kom went on to win by split decision and enters in the round of 16.

Earlier, Indian table tennis star Manika Batra won her second-round clash against Margaryta Pesotska of Ukraine at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday.

Returning from a two-game deficiency, Manika crushed Pesotska 4-11, 4-11, 11-7, 12-10, 8-11, 11-5, 11-7 in 57 minutes.

India is on the 19th spot in the medal's tally with a silver medal that was won by Mirabai Chanu on Day 2 of the Tokyo Olympics.