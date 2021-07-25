DR Congo: Policeman shoots student for not wearing mask

A policeman in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DR Congo) shot a student for not wearing a mask while filming on the streets of the capital city.

The victim was a student at the University of Kinshasa who was shooting the streets of the capital city for a practical work project when he was shot by a policeman.

"Our friend Honore Shama, a student in the faculty of arts at the University of Kinshasa, was filming a video as part of his acting practical work requirement," Patient Odia, a friend who was present at the confrontation, told AFP. "A policeman told him to wear a mask during the filming."

Apparently, the student had offered his explanation to the police officer, who still shot the student after he got frustrated, probably after he was not offered money.

"Despite his (Shama's) explanations and after having shown him a mask, the policeman, who was expecting to be offered money, became infuriated, accused him of resisting and shot him at point-blank range," the witness claimed.

The story of several witnesses recounted the same narration, which was featured on a local radio channel.

After the incident, the policeman has reportedly fled the city, but two other officers who were present at the scene have been detained.

"Police have detained two police officers, present during the incident provoked by their irresponsible colleague... as well as the head," General Sylvano Kasongo, the head of Kinshasa police said. "The search continues to find the fugitive policeman."

DR Congo follows a strict policy when it comes to mask wearing. Anyone found flouting the rules is fined $5 (10,000 Congolese Frances). However, several locals have complained of police officers harassing them to collect money.