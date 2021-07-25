Germany to introduce curbs for unvaccinated people: Merkel's aide

Taking a U-turn from the earlier assurance of "not going down that road", Germany’s government may introduce curbs for people who have not yet been vaccinated against the deadly coronavirus.

An aide of the German Chancellor, Angela Merkel, has revealed that the government is planning to bring out some restrictions for unvaccinated people of the country.

Also read | 'Not going down this road': Merkel says vaccines not compulsory in Germany

"Vaccinated people will definitely have more freedom than unvaccinated people," Helge Braun told a local newspaper.

As of now, unvaccinated Germans are allowed to use all public spaces such as restaurants, cinemas, and sporting venues if they can provide a negative Covid test result.

However, if the coronavirus infections keep on increasing, it could lead to the government limiting access to these public spaces for unvaccinated people. "That could mean that visiting places like restaurants, cinemas and stadiums would no longer be possible even for tested unvaccinated people because the risk is too high," Braun said.

Also read | New study suggests dogs can be used to detect COVID-19

This statement has come a few days after Merkel had assured people that Germany will not be making vaccines compulsory for now. "We have no intention of going down this road," Merkel said in a press conference. "There will be no compulsory vaccination."

She had, however, assured people to get vaccinated as soon as possible. "The more are vaccinated, the more free we can be again," she told locals. "We are at the beginning of the phase in which we are still promoting (vaccination), where we have more vaccines than we have people who want to be vaccinated."