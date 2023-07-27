Top 10 world news: India slams China over stapled visas issued to Indian athletes, and more

India's foreign ministry on Thursday (July 27) slammed China over the issuance of stapled visas to some Wushu fighters from Arunachal Pradesh. Addressing a press conference, Indian foreign ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi called China's actions were unacceptable.

India's foreign ministry on Thursday (July 27) hit out at China over the issuance of stapled visas to some Wushu fighters from Arunachal Pradesh. According to Indian media reports, New Delhi decided to call off the Indian Wushu team's trip to China for the World University Games after three female athletes from Arunachal Pradesh received stapled visas from Beijing.

A recent study conducted by the Rand Europe research institute has uncovered a concerning pattern of heightened activity at high-security detention facilities in Tibet. This increased activity was measured through night-time lighting usage, suggesting a potential rise in more severe imprisonments by Chinese authorities.

Myanmar's ousted civilian leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, who has been under military detention since the coup in February 2021, has been transferred to house arrest. Citing "prison sources" BBC reports that on Monday, she was taken to a government building in Nay Pyi Taw, after spending a year in solitary confinement.

The European Union (EU) has initiated an antitrust investigation concerning Microsoft's practice of bundling its collaboration and communication software, Teams, with its popular cloud-based productivity suites for businesses, Office 365 and Microsoft 365.

A tragic incident occurred at a recreation centre in Adams Morgan, Northwest Washington, DC, where a man was found shot and killed on a soccer field on Wednesday evening, media reports said. According to the police, the shooting was the result of a dispute, and they are now searching for the gunman responsible for the crime.

In their latest disdain towards western clothing, Taliban have expressed apprehension over neckties, claiming that they resemble a Christian cross and called for a total ban in the country.

Taiwan's annual Han Kuang military exercises thwarted a feigned invasion off the northern coast of Taiwan, showcasing the country's defence capabilities in the face of mighty China. During the exercises, Taiwan's defenders swiftly mobilised, engaging in fierce countermeasures to repel the attacking forces.

The Allahabad High Court on Thursday (July 27) stayed the Archaeological Survey of India's (ASI) survey of the Gyanvapi Mosque premises till August 3. A report by Live Law said that on August 3, the high court would pronounce its order on the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee's challenge to the Varanasi district judge's July 21 order for ASI survey of the mosque.

The rise of T20 cricket might have put the remaining two formats under some stress, but former England Captain Eoin Morgan argues this is for the greater good. Speaking with Digvijay Singh Deo – Sports Editor of WION, in an exclusive chat, Morgan said never before this moment has this game been this popular around the world.