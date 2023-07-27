US: Man killed in fatal shooting at Adams Morgan recreation center in northwest Washington

A tragic incident occurred at a recreation center in Adams Morgan, Northwest Washington, DC, where a man was found shot and killed on a soccer field during Wednesday evening, media reports said. According to the police, the shooting was the result of a dispute, and they are now searching for the gunman responsible for the crime.

The shooting took place at the Marie Reed Community Center along 18th Street at approximately 8:20 pm. The incident appears unrelated to the ongoing soccer game that was taking place at the time, as per the police.

Witnesses' accounts

Witnesses, who were playing soccer on the field, told News4 media outlet that they saw two men sitting under a tree overlooking the field just before the gunshot.

After the shooting, one of the men calmly walked away and fled in a vehicle, the witness said and added that the bystanders present at the time rushed to aid the victim.

Sadly, the man who was shot was unresponsive when the police arrived and was pronounced dead at the scene. The identity of the victim has not been disclosed at this time, and there were no other reported injuries.

Police investigation

Acting Chief Pamela Smith, recently appointed as the leader of the Metropolitan Police Department, provided an update to the press near the crime scene.

Based on preliminary findings, Chief Smith said that the individuals involved in the shooting knew each other, and the incident did not appear to be random or connected to the nearby soccer game.

Witnesses did not report hearing any argument leading up to the gunfire, officer smith reportedly said.

Chief Smith also assured the public that there is currently no perceived threat to public safety, as the incident seems to be an isolated dispute between the two individuals involved.

“This does not appear to be anything other than a dispute between two individuals,” Smith said. “There is no threat to public safety at this time.”

The police are continuing their investigation to apprehend the gunman and gather further details about the circumstances surrounding the tragic shooting.

