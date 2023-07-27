Taliban’s latest jihad on western dress, say neckties ‘resembles’ Christian cross

In their latest disdain towards western clothing, Taliban have expressed apprehension over neckties, claiming that it resembles a Christian cross and called for its total ban in the country.

Talking to reporters on July 26, Mohammad Hashim Shaheed Wror, head of the Invitation and Guidance Directorate, a department that seeks to guide people along proper Islamic lines, said that wearing neckties is against the Sharia law.

“Sometimes, when I go to hospitals and other areas, an Afghan Muslim engineer or doctor uses a necktie,” Mohammad Hashim Shaheed Wror said in speech broadcast by Tolo TV.

He said that the symbolism of the tie “is obvious in Islam”.

“What is a tie? It is the cross. It is ordered in Sharia that you should break it and eliminate it,” he was quoted as saying.

Video: Mohammad Hashim Shaheed Wror, General Director of the Invitation and Guidance Directorate (an independent body that determines religious policies within the interim govt), said that the necktie originated from the Christian cross and that it is “ordered in Shariah that you… pic.twitter.com/UMHesWX6TM — TOLOnews (@TOLOnews) July 26, 2023 ×

Ever since Taliban came to power in August 2021, westernised clothing has been completely shunned by locals over fears of Taliban reprisal. However, some professionals can still be seen donning a collar and tie.

Though the militant organisation hasn’t imposed any dress rules for men, they have been cracking down those who are seen wearing dresses that deviate from traditional Afghan clothing.

Days after taking control of the country, there were media reports that Taliban fighters were reportedly flogging Afghan civilians in the streets for wearing 'westernised' clothing such as jeans.

Several young Afghans shared their ordeal on social media saying that they were beaten and whipped by members of the Taliban for wearing jeans after being accused of disrespecting Islam.

For women, Taliban have ordered them to cover up with a hijab when out in public.

The dress rule, which covers all female students, teachers, and staff, states that they must wear an Islamic abaya robe and niqab that covers the hair, body, and most of the face.

The garments must be black, the text added, and women must also wear gloves to ensure their hands are covered.

Also read | Gyanvapi survey: Allahabad HC stays ASI survey of mosque premises till Aug 3

Women who did not faithfully observe the Taliban's strict interpretation of sharia law were publicly flogged or executed.

Sharia is a system of religious law drawn from the Koran and the hadiths -- the words or actions of the Prophet Mohammed.

Also read | Aung San Suu Kyi moved to house arrest amidst ongoing Myanmar crisis

Under the Taliban's previous rule in the late 90s, men had to wear traditional robes while girls were forced to wear a burqa from the age of eight.

(With inputs from agencies)