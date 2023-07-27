Aung San Suu Kyi moved to house arrest amidst ongoing Myanmar crisis

Myanmar's ousted civilian leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, who has been under military detention since the coup in February 2021, has been transferred to house arrest.

Citing "prison sources" BBC reports that on Monday, she was taken to a government building in Nay Pyi Taw, after spending a year in solitary confinement.

From prison to house arrest

While the military has not officially confirmed her transfer from prison to house arrest, this move, as per BBC, could signal a positive sign from the authorities. This comes as international pressure and appeals consistently urge for the release of Myanmar's democratically elected leader.

The 78-years-old Aung San Suu Kyi is currently serving a 33-year sentence after being jailed in closed-door, military-controlled trials. These trials have been widely denounced as fraudulent across the globe.

For more than two years, there has been minimal to no information about the Nobel laureate's condition, and recently rumours of her being unwell have been floating.

Is Suu Kyi sick?

Even as rumours suggesting that the National League for Democracy leader might be unwell spread, the Junta have repeatedly refuted these reports.

As per the BBC report, a source from Nay Pyi Taw prison, where she was being held, informed BBC Burmese earlier this week that the deposed leader was in good health.

Earlier this month, Thailand's foreign minister Don Pramudwinai also revealed that he had visited Aung San Suu Kyi.

Reuters reports that the minister — who also happens to be the first foreign official to be granted access to the Nobel laureate since her detention by the military two years ago — said that Suu Kyi was in good health and that she also supported dialogue to help resolve the crisis in Myanmar.

"(The meeting) is an approach of the friends of Myanmar, who would like to see a peaceful settlement," he told reporters.

The military leaders, as per reports, have set-up a meeting between Aung San Suu Kyi and T Khun Myat, the Speaker of the lower house of Myanmar parliament. However, this meeting is yet to be confirmed by the military.

Myanmar since the coup