'Unacceptable': India slams China over stapled visas issued to Indian Wushu fighters

India's foreign ministry on Thursday (July 27) hit out at China over the issuance of stapled visas to some Wushu fighters from Arunachal Pradesh. According to Indian media reports, New Delhi decided to call off the Indian Wushu team's trip to China for the World University Games after three female athletes from Arunachal Pradesh received stapled visas from Beijing.

Addressing a press conference, Indian foreign ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi called China's actions unacceptable. "It has come to our notice that Stapled visas were issued to some of our citizens representing the country in an international sporting event in China."

Bagchi added New Delhi lodged its strong protest with Beijing, "reiterating our consistent position on the matter and India deserves the right to suitably respond to such actions."

"Our longstanding and consistent position is that there should be no discrimination or differential treatment on the basis of domicile or ethnicity in the visa regime for Indian citizens holding valid Indian passports," he further said.

How many players were given stapled visas?

As per reports, three members of India's Wushu team, all from Arunachal Pradesh, were given stapled visas from China. A report from the Hindustan Times on Thursday said that the 12-member team included eight players, one coach and three officials. The three fighters from Arunachal were Nyeman Wangsu, Onilu Tega and Mepung Lamgu.

Citing sources, the report said that the visas for the team were applied for on July 16. On the other hand, the rest of the team members got their visas on time, but the documents for the Arunachal fighters were not accepted.

These three were finally asked to submit their documents again on Tuesday, and the Chinese embassy returned the passports with stapled visas on Wednesday, the sources added.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE