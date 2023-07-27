The Morning Show Season 3 teaser out: Here's everything you need to know

The Morning Show is back on air! The first trailer of the anticipated season 3 starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon is out, and it's enough to take your excitement a notch higher. The show will premiere on September 13.

Season three of the newsroom drama will return after almost two years. The new trailer shows the rivalry between anchors - Alex Levy, played by Jennifer Aniston, and Bradley Jackson, played by Witherspoon, and how their lives in the newsroom are getting more challenging as the new tech titan Paul Marks, played by Jon Hamm, takes an interest in UBA, the fictional news channel.

“Let all the secrets come out. They didn’t protect me,” Alex Levy (Jennifer) tells Reese Witherspoon’s Bradley Jackson. Replying to this, Bradley says, “They didn’t protect you, but I did.”

Watch the trailer here:

The show will premiere in September second week with the first two episodes. The rest eight episodes will release every Wednesday.

As per the logline, “The future of the network is thrown into question and loyalties are pushed to the brink when a tech titan takes an interest in UBA. Unexpected alliances form, private truths are weaponized, and everyone is forced to confront their core values both in and out of the newsroom.”

Billy Crudup, Julianna Margulies, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Greta Lee and Karen Pittman are set to reprise their roles. There are new additions in season 3 as well. Mad Men actor Jon Hamm has joined the show as Paul Marks, and Nicole Beharie as Christina Hunter. The other new cast additions are - Natalie Morales and Stephen Fry.

Mimi Leder is the director of the upcoming season. In addition to directing, Leder is one of the executive producers with Witherspoon and Aniston. Charlotte Stoudt is the showrunner for Season 3.

For the unversed, The Morning Show has been renewed for season 4.

