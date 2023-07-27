Taiwan's annual Han Kuang military exercises thwart simulated Chinese invasion

Taiwan's annual Han Kuang military exercises thwarted a feigned invasion off the northern coast of Taiwan, showcasing the country's defense capabilities in the face of mighty China.

During the exercises, Taiwan's defenders swiftly mobilised, engaging in fierce countermeasures to repel the attacking forces. While some critics may deem the exercise scripted, it signifies a turning point in Taiwan's approach to its military preparedness.

On the third day of the annual Han Kuang military exercises on Wednesday, Taiwan's armed forces staged a simulated helicopter attack on Taoyuan International Airport. This marked the first instance in the exercises' nearly 40-year history that the military has practiced defending the crucial airport.

The simulated invasion exercises indicate a shift towards a more serious approach to its military readiness as the island nation takes necessary steps to bolster its capabilities and respond to the growing threats from China.

"Today we have shown that we will do our utmost to defend and protect our country," the commanding officer reportedly told media personnel. "We are confident that through these exercises we will be ready to respond to any situation," the officer added.

Drawing lessons from Ukraine's experience

Taiwan is learning valuable lessons from the events in Ukraine. Observing the failure of Russian troops to take control of Kyiv from an airport base, Taiwan focuses on safeguarding its most vulnerable points, including northern beaches, the main international airport, and seaports.

The conflict in Ukraine shatters the belief that China would never attack Taiwan, leading to a reassessment of the island's defense strategy.

China's ambitious military plans

China, under President Xi Jinping's leadership, is actively strengthening its air and naval forces, with an aim to become a world-class military power by 2035.

The clock is ticking for Taiwan, and China's coercive diplomacy aims to pressure the island into capitulation, avoiding the need for military force. Frequent airspace incursions by Chinese military aircraft create a "new normal," adding to Taiwan's security concerns.

Taiwan's measures to bolster defense

Recognising the urgency, Taiwan takes significant steps to enhance its defense capabilities.

These measures include extending military service from four months to one year, revamping military strategy to tackle cyber-attacks, investing in mobile missile systems, and constructing the country's first home-built submarine.

Despite these efforts, Taiwan faces challenges such as under-trained conscript soldiers and outdated military doctrine. Even in the face of China's overwhelming economic and military strength, Taiwan's people remain resilient and defiant.

Over 70 percent of Taiwanese express a willingness to fight to defend their island home, indicating that China's coercive tactics have not yet succeeded in undermining Taiwan's determination to resist.

