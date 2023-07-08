Top 10 world news: Hundreds seen defying protest ban in Paris, political violence in India, and more

Hundreds of protesters were seen defying a protest ban in Paris, who marched peacefully to honour the death of a black man in police custody back in 2016. French police earlier dispersed the crowd gathered at central Paris’ Place de la Republique citing a threat to law and public order. Meanwhile, migration continues to rock European capitals as Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte had to resign on Saturday over a lack of consensus on the country's migration policy. In India, the eastern state of West Bengal saw massive political violence today, which left at least 14 people dead.

Hundreds defy protest ban in Paris, hold march for Black man who died in police custody According to reports, hundreds defied a police ban, on Saturday (July 8) to hold a march against violence by the country’s police which was supposed to take place in central Paris to honour the 24-year-old Black man who died in police custody in 2016.

Longest-serving Dutch PM Mark Rutte resigns after talks on migration fail, to update king on govt collapse Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte is due to meet King Willem-Alexander on Saturday (July 8) following his resignation, late Friday, after 13 years in power as his coalition government failed to reach a consensus on migration policy.

Biden to nominate Elliott Abrams, controversial figure convicted in Iran-Contra, for key panel Joe Biden intends to nominate Elliott Abrams, a former Trump appointee with a controversial past, to the bipartisan US Advisory Commission on Public Diplomacy.

At least eight killed, 13 injured after Russian shelling in eastern Ukraine At least eight people were killed after Russian artillery shelling hit Ukraine’s Donetsk region on Saturday (July 8), said Kyiv’s interior ministry.

Top BBC anchor taken off air amid allegations he paid teenager for sexual photos A top BBC anchor has been taken off air amid allegations that he wired more than £35,000 to a teenager in exchange for explicit photos.

Several nations, rights groups and UN oppose US move to send cluster bombs to Ukraine Since the United States, announced that it would send the controversial cluster munitions to Ukraine for the first time amid Kyiv’s counteroffensive, it has drawn opposition and criticism from its allies in Europe, the United Nations, and international organisations.

Bullets defeat ballots? 11 killed in India’s West Bengal on election day Reports of massive political violence have emerged from India’s eastern state of West Bengal, where crucial local elections are taking place ahead of the general election slated to be held next year.

ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan PM forms high-level committee as national team's participation hangs in limbo Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has formed a high-level executive committee to decide on the national team’s participation in the upcoming ODI World Cup in India.