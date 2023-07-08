Biden to nominate Elliott Abrams, controversial figure convicted in Iran-Contra, for key panel

Joe Biden intends to nominate Elliott Abrams, a former Trump appointee with a controversial past, to the bipartisan US Advisory Commission on Public Diplomacy.

The announcement was made alongside eight Republican picks for other boards and commissions, reported the Guardian. This move by Biden is seen as an attempt to reach out to neoconservatives, although it carries some risk. Abrams' controversial background Elliott Abrams, 75, has held senior positions in three Republican administrations and gained prominence as assistant secretary of state under Ronald Reagan.

However, his tenure was marred by the Iran-Contra affair, during which senior administration officials secretly facilitated arms sales to Iran and used the proceeds to support the Contras in Nicaragua.

Abrams pleaded guilty to charges of illegally withholding information from Congress related to his role in soliciting funds.

Also read | Yellen urges for US-China cooperation on climate finance Criticism for support of repressive regimes Abrams has faced backlash for his support of the El Salvadoran government, which was responsible for a brutal massacre of civilians during the civil war.

Additionally, he backed US aid to Guatemalan military dictator Efraín Ríos Montt, who was later convicted of genocide and crimes against humanity.

These actions have led to accusations of complicity in genocide and distorting information to discredit accounts of atrocities. Republican influence on nomination It is believed that Congressional Republicans played a role in Biden's decision to nominate Abrams, as failure to do so could be seen as interference.

A White House official stated that it is standard for Republican leadership to put forward nominees for these commissions alongside Biden's own selections.

US Advisory Commission on Public Diplomacy has several vacant seats, indicating a missing piece in Biden's pledge to restore America's international image.

This issue of neglecting key posts, including the under-secretary job, has been a long-standing problem predating the current administration. Abrams' previous roles Abrams previously served as Trump's special envoy for Venezuela and was also appointed as special envoy to Iran. Although he was considered for the position of deputy secretary of state, his criticism of Trump during the campaign led to his exclusion from consideration.

Also watch | US Destroys last of it's chemical weapons stockpile Biden's nominees, including Abrams, will require Senate confirmation. However, recent picks have faced significant delays, exemplified by the prolonged confirmation process of Julie Su as the acting secretary of Labour.