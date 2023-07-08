Explained | Several nations, rights groups and UN oppose US move to send cluster bombs to Ukraine

Since the United States, announced that it would send the controversial cluster munitions to Ukraine for the first time amid Kyiv’s counteroffensive, it has drawn opposition and criticism from its allies in Europe, the United Nations, and international organisations. Meanwhile, Kyiv, on Saturday (July 8) welcoming Washington’s decision said that cluster bombs would be used for retaking Ukrainian territory and vowed not to use them in Moscow. About cluster munition Cluster munitions have been widely denounced for killing and maiming civilians as they typically release large numbers of smaller bomblets which had targets indiscriminately over a wide area, threatening civilians. Additionally, some of the small bomblets do not explode when deployed and can pose a danger for years after a conflict ends. Different countries about US’ decision The announcement of sending Ukraine cluster munitions, as a part of an $800 million security package, was made on Friday and announced by US President Joe Biden’s National Security Adviser, Jake Sullivan. “We recognize that cluster munitions create a risk of civilian harm from unexploded ordnance,” said the White House official.

He added, “This is why we’ve deferred the decision for as long as we could.” Subsequently, Biden also defended his decision to provide cluster bombs to Ukraine, calling it a “very difficult” one.

Germany

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said that the country as a part of the Convention on Cluster Munitions (CCM), opposes Washington’s decision.

Baerbock told reporters, “I have followed the media reports. For us, as a state party, the Oslo agreement applies”. She said referring to the CCM, which was opened for signature in the Norwegian capital in 2008.

The CCM bans the use, stockpiling, production and transfer of cluster munitions. The US along with countries like China and Russia is not a part of the treaty which bans the bombs in more than 100 countries.

United Kingdom

The United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, on Saturday also announced Britain’s opposition to sending cluster munitions to Ukraine in line with the CCM, while reiterating support for Kyiv. “We will continue to do our part to support Ukraine against Russia's illegal and unprovoked invasion,” said the British PM.

Spain

Similarly, the Spanish defence minister, Margarita Robles, on Saturday also said that cluster bombs should not be sent to help Ukraine. Spain is also a signatory of CCM, in line with which, has also banned cluster munitions. She went on to reiterate Spain’s support for Ukraine.

“Spain, based on the firm commitment it has with Ukraine, also has a firm commitment that certain weapons and bombs cannot be delivered under any circumstances,” said Robles. She added, “No to cluster bombs and yes to the legitimate defence of Ukraine, which we understand should not be carried out with cluster bombs.”

Canada

Canada also expressed its opposition to Washington’s decision and reiterated its commitment to the Oslo agreement. “We do not support the use of cluster munitions and are committed to putting an end to the effects cluster munitions have on civilians – particularly children,” said the Canadian government.

It added, “Canada is fully compliant with the Convention and we take seriously our obligation under the Convention to encourage its universal adoption.” United Nations The spokesperson for the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that the UN chief also opposed the move and that he “does not want there to be continued use of cluster munitions on the battlefield.” Rights groups, organisations fume In a series of statements, several international human rights organisations have criticised Washington’s decision and raised alarm about how it would affect civilians’ lives.

Human Rights Watch said that “transferring these weapons would inevitably cause long-term suffering for civilians and undermine the international opprobrium of their use opposes.”

Similarly, Amnesty International said that the Biden administration should understand that “any decision enabling the broader use of cluster bombs in this war will likely lead to one predictable outcome: the further death of civilians.” It added, “Their (cluster munitions) transfer and use by any country under any circumstances is incompatible with international law.”

“This is a death sentence to civilians over the long term. There are people who have not yet been born who will fall victim (to cluster bombs),” said Baptiste Chapuis of Handicap International, as quoted by AFP.



Vice-chair of the International Campaign to Ban Landmines and Cluster Munition Coalition Governance Board, Paul Hannon said, “The Biden administration’s decision to transfer cluster munitions will contribute to the terrible casualties being suffered by Ukrainian civilians both immediately and for years to come.”



He added, “Russia and Ukraine’s use of cluster munitions is adding to Ukraine’s already massive contamination from explosive remnants and landmines.”

Director of the US-based Arms Control Association, Daryl Kimball, said that Washington’s decision would be “escalatory, counterproductive, and only further increase the dangers to civilians caught in combat zones”. He added, “Cluster munitions will not differentiate a Ukrainian soldier from a Russian one.”

Kimball also spoke about how the effectiveness of cluster bombs is “significantly oversold” and while its impact on civilians is “widely acknowledged,” it is “too often overlooked”. Ukraine responds to criticism Amid criticism, Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov took to Twitter and welcomed US’ decision and said it would help to “de-occupation of our internationally recognized territories” and vowed that the munitions would be not used in “officially recognized territory of Russia.”

“Our position is simple - we need to liberate our temporarily occupied territories and save the lives of our people,” said Reznikov. He also spoke about how the munitions would help save the lives of Ukrainian soldiers and that Kyiv will keep a strict record of their use and exchange information with its partners. US cluster bombs for Ukraine show ‘weakness’: Russia Russian Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, in a statement, said that the US decision to send cluster munitions is an “act of desperation and shows weakness against the backdrop of the failure of the much-touted Ukrainian counteroffensive.”

She added, “The latest ‘miracle weapon’ which Washington and Kyiv are betting on, without thinking about the grave consequences, will have no effect on the special military operation,” referring to what Moscow officially calls its campaign in Ukraine.



The Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman also went on to warn that the decision by Washington showed an “aggressive anti-Russian course…aimed at prolonging the conflict in Ukraine as much as possible”.

Zakharova also went on to call Kyiv’s promises to use the controversial munitions responsibly “are not worth anything”. Notably, Russia has also been accused of using cluster munitions in Ukraine. The Cluster Munition Monitor reported that the cluster munitions were actively being used by Russia in August last year.



