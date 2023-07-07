White House to give lethal weapons to Ukraine that it once flagged for ‘war crimes’

The Biden administration approved supply of cluster munitions to Ukraine, the lethal weapons whose alleged use by Russia during the initial days of the war in Ukraine was described by the White House as constituting a war crime. The move is set to push the US apart from top NATO allies such as the United Kingdom, Germany and France who are signatories to an international treaty against the use of cluster munitions.

The international treaty – United Nations Convention on Cluster Munitions – signed in 2008 prohibits the use, stockpiling, or transfer of such weapons.

According to a report in the New York Times, a meeting last week of top national security officials, including Secretary of State Antony Blinken, recommended that the US must provide Ukraine with such weapons.

Meanwhile, early on during the war when asked about Russia's use of cluster munitions, the White House said, "We have seen the reports. If proven true, it could potentially constitute a war crime."

Also watch | Gravitas: Will the US provide Ukraine with the 'controversial' cluster bomb? × On Thursday, Human Rights Watch published a report that flagged the use of cluster munitions in Ukraine.

"Cluster munitions used by Russia and Ukraine are currently claiming civilian lives and will continue to do so for many years. Both sides should cease using these indiscriminate weapons immediately and refrain from seeking further supplies," Mary Wareham, the organisation's acting arms director, wrote in the report. Zelensky’s call for lethal weapons Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has been exerting consistent pressure on US President Joe Biden, asserting that these munitions, which disperse small but lethal bomblets, are necessary to eliminate Russian forces entrenched in trenches and impeding Ukraine's counteroffensive to take the territory captured by Russia during the ongoing war as it is on the verge of completing 500 days. United Nations Convention on Cluster Munitions Over 100 nations have signed the United Nations Convention on Cluster Munitions that prohibits the use of cluster munitions, which unleash smaller bombs scattering across the targeted area.

These weapons, designed to detonate upon impact with the ground, have resulted in thousands of deaths and injuries, often affecting children who come across unexploded parts of weapons long after conflicts have ended.

The United States, Russia, Ukraine and India have not joined the treaty, contending that there are circumstances where these weapons may be necessary, despite the potential for significant harm to civilians.

