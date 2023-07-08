Taylor Swift's fan arrested for trespassing at singer's Rhode Island home

In a recent shocking incident, a woman, who had previously been warned to stay away from Taylor Swift's beachfront residence in Rhode Island, has been arrested by the police for trespassing, according to Westerly Police Chief Paul Gingerella.

The arrest took place on Monday when the woman was seen in front of Swift's home. Several photos of the police officials handcuffing the trespasser have gone viral on social media.

It remains unclear whether Swift was present in her Rhode Island home when the incident took place. The singer is currently in the midst of her 52-show stadium tour, aptly named "Eras". Moreover, she recently released "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)," a re-recorded edition of her third album.

According to court documents accessed by TMZ, the alleged perpetrator is a 54-year-old woman named Kimberly Meyer. She was apprehended by security and asked to leave after she breached the property's grounds. However, it is reported that she refused to comply, prompting the guards to contact the local authorities.

Upon the arrival of the police, Meyer was arrested and subsequently charged with one misdemeanour count of trespassing. Although she is no longer in police custody, she is expected to appear in court on July 14 to address the charges against her.

Unfortunately, this isn't the first time the singer has dealt with a trespasser or stalker. In fact, just last month, another man was arrested for similar charges, including intimidation, invasion of privacy, and harassment.

