Top 10 world news: Goldy Brar declared terrorist by India, Ram Lalla selection process complete, and more

In the latest, many countries and cities including Pakistan and Sharjah, refrained from celebrating New Year's due to the ongoing Israel-Hamas war. In other news, the Indian government declared Canada-based Goldy Brar as a terrorist under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). Separately, same-sex couples can legally get married in Estonia starting Jan 1.

Click on the headlines to read more.

Indian Embassy in Japan has set up an emergency control room in the aftermath of a powerful earthquake and tsunami warning in the country on Monday (Jan 1).

As the world welcomed the year 2024 early Monday (Jan 1), certain countries and cities did not celebrate New Year due to the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip. According to reports, Pakistan and Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) banned New Year celebrations. In Iraq, many Christians cancelled their festivities due to the conflict, a report by PBS Newshour said.

Doctors have revealed that smokers trying to quit have over double the chance of success when using a pill that reduces nicotine cravings. This medication, cytisine, derived from laburnum seeds, could be a pivotal tool in helping people to overcome smoking addiction.

In late December last year, an Airbus A340 bound for Nicaragua was detained in France over concerns that it was part of a human trafficking scheme. Operated by Romanian company Legend Airlines, the aircraft was held at Vatry airport, east of Paris, where it had stopped for refuelling. It had arrived from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and had 303 passengers of Indian nationality. Eleven accompanied minors were among the passengers.

Russian-installed authorities on Monday (Jan 1) claimed that Ukrainian shelling of the Moscow-held city of Donetsk on New Year's Eve killed four people and wounded 13.

In a video on Telegram, the Russian-installed head of Donetsk Denis Pushilin said: "As a result of Ukrainian shelling of central Donetsk on New Year's Eve we can say that there are four dead and 13 wounded."

The donkey skin trade, crucial for China's traditional medicine ejiao, faces challenges as the African Union and Brazil move towards banning the slaughter and export of donkeys, affecting a key supply source for China's booming industry.

The Indian government on Monday (Jan 1) declared Canada-based Goldy Brar as a terrorist under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). According to a report by the news agency ANI, Brar was charged under the UAPA for his involvement in the smuggling of high-grade arms, ammunition, and explosive materials through drones from across the border and supplying thereon for carrying out killings and also providing sharpshooters.

Police in India’s Bihar state arrested eight individuals over the weekend for allegedly luring men into a fraudulent scheme involving impregnating women who were not able to conceive with their partners. The eight scammers ran their racket under the name of "All India Pregnant Job Service."

Muhammad Yunus, a Nobel peace laureate, was convicted on Monday (Jan 1) of violating Bangladesh's labour laws, news agency AFP reported citing a prosecutor.

Prosecutor Khurshid Alam Khan told AFP, "Professor Yunus and three of his Grameen Telecom colleagues were convicted under labour laws and sentenced to six months in simple imprisonment". Khan added that all four were immediately granted bail pending appeals.

As of January 1, 2024, Estonia has embraced a groundbreaking legal shift, officially recognising and legalising same-sex marriage. This historic move allows any two consenting adults, irrespective of gender, to enter into marriage, marking a significant departure from previous legal frameworks.