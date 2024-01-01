LIVE TV
Tsunami alert issued in Japan after powerful 7.4 earthquake

TokyoEdited By: Manas JoshiUpdated: Jan 01, 2024, 01:37 PM IST
The tsunami alert has urged people to move to higher ground.

A 7.4 magnitude earthquake hit central Japan on Monday (January 1) prompting Japanese officials to issue a tsunami warning. The alert has urged people to move to higher ground.

"All residents must evacuate immediately to higher ground," national broadcaster NHK said after the quake hit the Noto region in Ishikawa prefecture around 4:10 pm (0710 GMT).

United States' Hawaii-based Pacific Tsunami Center has said that Hazardous tsunami waves are possible within 300 km range of epicentre of the earthquake.

Japan Meteorological Agency has warned that the tsunami waves could be up to five metres high.

Possibility of a fresh tsunami has refreshed memories of devastation in 2011 when a 9.0 magnitude earthquake had triggered a tsunami that led to nuclear incident at Fukushima Daichi nuclear power plant.

(This is a breaking news. More to follow shortly.)

Manas Joshi

Manas Joshi is a journalist working with WION digital news team. He likes to resolutely maintain that this space is inadequate to mention his varied interests, some of which, are in focus time-to-time based on whatever catches his immediate fancy. To check out his Xs, search @ManasJoshi on X (formerly Twitter) or follow this link (https://twitter.com/ManasJoshi).

