Powerful earthquake jolts Japan: Indian Embassy sets up emergency control room post

Indian Embassy in Japan has set up an emergency control room in the aftermath of a powerful earthquake and tsunami warning in the country on Monday (Jan 1).

The embassy has issued emergency contact numbers. The government data showed that approximately 27,000 Indians live in Japan.

Japan earthquakes LIVE: Succession of 21 quakes reported in just over 90 minutes Embassy has set up an emergency control room for anyone to contact in connection with the Earthquake and Tsunami on January I, 2024. The following Emergency numbers and email IDs may be contacted for any assistance. — India in Japanインド大使館 (@IndianEmbTokyo) January 1, 2024 Tsunami waves over a metre high hit central Japan after a series of powerful earthquakes that damaged homes and closed highways. The authorities urged people to evacuate and run to higher ground.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said that a succession of 21 earthquakes registering 4.0 magnitude or stronger struck central Japan in just over 90 minutes. It said that the strongest jolt measured 7.6, which struck the Noto region in Ishikawa prefecture around 4:10 pm (0710 GMT), the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) said that tsunami waves as high as 1.2 meters (four feet) hit Wajima port in Ishikawa prefecture about 10 minutes after the strongest jolt.

The national broadcaster NHK said after the quakes, "All residents must evacuate immediately to higher ground."

Far-eastern Russia on 'alert'

Russia's Sakhalin island and the Pacific city of Vladivostok were on "alert" because of a possible tsunami risk. Sakhalin is an elongated island north of Japan and Vladivostok is Russia's main Pacific city.

Authorities in Sakhalin said the island's west coast could be affected by tsunami waves. They also said that they would not cause a major threat to life on the island. So far, no evacuation orders have been issued.

Emergency services called on people to "remain calm". "Coastal parts of the western coast of Sakhalin may be affected by tsunami waves," emergency services said, further adding that "at the moment... the population is not being evacuated, since the expected height of the wave is no more than 50 centimetres".