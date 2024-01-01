Japan earthquakes LIVE: Succession of 21 quakes reported in just over 90 minutes
On New Year's Day on Monday (Jan 1), Japan's central region recorded a series of earthquakes with a preliminary magnitude of 7.6. The earthquakes triggered tsunami warnings and advisories for residents to evacuate. According to public broadcaster NHK, a tsunami around one metre high struck parts of the coast along the Sea of Japan with a larger wave expected. Tsunami warnings were issued for the coastal prefectures of Ishikawa, Niigata, and Toyama. Here are all the live updates on the earthquakes in Japan.
"Embassy has set up an emergency control room for anyone to contact in connection with the Earthquake and Tsunami on January I, 2024. The following Emergency numbers and email IDs may be contacted for any assistance," the Indian Embassy in Japan said in a post on X.
"Embassy has set up an emergency control room for anyone to contact in connection with the Earthquake and Tsunami on January I, 2024. The following Emergency numbers and email IDs may be contacted for any assistance," the Indian Embassy in Japan said in a post on X.
Japan's Meteorological Agency said on Monday that a succession of 21 earthquakes registering 4.0 magnitude or stronger struck central Japan in just over 90 minutes. The strongest jolt measured 7.6, it said.
More than 33,000 households in Toyama, Ishikawa and Niigata prefectures were facing power cuts due to the series of earthquakes.
Major highways were closed around the epicentre of a series of major earthquakes in central Japan on Monday, the country's road operator said.
Residents in central Japan have been asked to evacuate immediately and prepare for possible aftershocks, a report by the news agency Reuters said.
The Japanese government said that no abnormalities were reported in nuclear plants after the country's central region was rocked by the earthquake.
"It has been confirmed that there are no abnormalities at Shika nuclear power plant (in Ishikawa) and other stations as of now," government spokesperson Yoshimasa Hayashi said, the news agency AFP reported.
The first tsunami waves have hit the country, the news agency AFP reported citing the meteorological agency.
Earlier, US and Japanese agencies said that hazardous waves of up to five metres were possible along the north coast of central Japan.
"Hazardous tsunami waves from this earthquake are possible within 300 km of the epicenter along the coasts of Japan," the Hawaii-based Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said.
A video on X showed items and racks in a supermarket in Japan shaking following the earthquake.
A video on X showed items and racks in a supermarket in Japan shaking following the earthquake.
The person who uploaded this video said they are in the area of Ishikawa that was strongest hit by today's earthquake.
Japanese authorities on Monday issued tsunami warnings for the coastal prefectures of Ishikawa, Niigata, and Toyama, following the massive earthquake in the country's central region.