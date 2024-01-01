Japan earthquakes LIVE: Succession of 21 quakes reported in just over 90 minutes

On New Year's Day on Monday (Jan 1), Japan's central region recorded a series of earthquakes with a preliminary magnitude of 7.6. The earthquakes triggered tsunami warnings and advisories for residents to evacuate.

According to public broadcaster NHK, a tsunami around one metre high struck parts of the coast along the Sea of Japan with a larger wave expected. Tsunami warnings were issued for the coastal prefectures of Ishikawa, Niigata, and Toyama.

Here are all the live updates on the earthquakes in Japan.