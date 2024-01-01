LIVE TV
Japan earthquakes LIVE: Succession of 21 quakes reported in just over 90 minutes

WION Web Team
TokyoUpdated: Jan 01, 2024, 03:16 PM IST
main img

This screengrab shows a warning message on a screen from a live feed on NHK World asking people to evacuate from the area after a series of major earthquakes hit central Japan. Photograph:(AFP)

On New Year's Day on Monday (Jan 1), Japan's central region recorded a series of earthquakes with a preliminary magnitude of 7.6. The earthquakes triggered tsunami warnings and advisories for residents to evacuate.

According to public broadcaster NHK, a tsunami around one metre high struck parts of the coast along the Sea of Japan with a larger wave expected. Tsunami warnings were issued for the coastal prefectures of Ishikawa, Niigata, and Toyama.

Here are all the live updates on the earthquakes in Japan.

01 Jan 2024, 3:13 PM (IST)
Indian Embassy in Japan sets up emergency control rom

"Embassy has set up an emergency control room for anyone to contact in connection with the Earthquake and Tsunami on January I, 2024. The following Emergency numbers and email IDs may be contacted for any assistance," the Indian Embassy in Japan said in a post on X.

01 Jan 2024, 3:02 PM (IST)
Succession of 21 quakes reported in just over 90 minutes

Japan's Meteorological Agency said on Monday that a succession of 21 earthquakes registering 4.0 magnitude or stronger struck central Japan in just over 90 minutes. The strongest jolt measured 7.6, it said.

01 Jan 2024, 2:27 PM (IST)
Over 33,000 households without power

More than 33,000 households in Toyama, Ishikawa and Niigata prefectures were facing power cuts due to the series of earthquakes. 

 

01 Jan 2024, 2:24 PM (IST)
Major highways closed near epicentre of quake

Major highways were closed around the epicentre of a series of major earthquakes in central Japan on Monday, the country's road operator said.

01 Jan 2024, 2:07 PM (IST)
Residents in affected regions asked to evacuate immediately

Residents in central Japan have been asked to evacuate immediately and prepare for possible aftershocks, a report by the news agency Reuters said. 

01 Jan 2024, 2:00 PM (IST)
No abnormalities reported in nuclear plants: Japan

The Japanese government said that no abnormalities were reported in nuclear plants after the country's central region was rocked by the earthquake.

"It has been confirmed that there are no abnormalities at Shika nuclear power plant (in Ishikawa) and other stations as of now," government spokesperson Yoshimasa Hayashi said, the news agency AFP reported. 

01 Jan 2024, 1:48 PM (IST)
First tsunami hits Japan after massive quake

The first tsunami waves have hit the country, the news agency AFP reported citing the meteorological agency.

Earlier, US and Japanese agencies said that hazardous waves of up to five metres were possible along the north coast of central Japan.

"Hazardous tsunami waves from this earthquake are possible within 300 km of the epicenter along the coasts of Japan," the Hawaii-based Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said. 

01 Jan 2024, 1:43 PM (IST)
Watch: First visuals of earthquake

A video on X showed items and racks in a supermarket in Japan shaking following the earthquake.

Here's a look at the video:

01 Jan 2024, 1:40 PM (IST)
Tsunami warnings issued for three coastal prefectures

Japanese authorities on Monday issued tsunami warnings for the coastal prefectures of Ishikawa, Niigata, and Toyama, following the massive earthquake in the country's central region. 