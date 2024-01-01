India's Gujarat welcomes 2024 by performing mass Surya Namaskar yoga pose, sets world record. Watch

Gujarat made an indelible mark in the Guinness Book of World Records by showcasing a momentous event on New Year's morning – the largest simultaneous Surya Namaskar performance.

Over 4,000 participants from 108 locations and spanning 51 categories actively engaged in the yoga practice, exemplifying the state's dedication to both health and cultural legacy.

Watch the video here: VIDEO | Gujarat CM @Bhupendrapbjp attends a suryanamaskar event at Sun Temple in Modhera. pic.twitter.com/4TaGlSkLC7 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 1, 2024 × Prime Minister Narendra Modi commended this extraordinary achievement.

"Gujarat welcomed 2024 with a remarkable feat - setting a Guinness World Record for the most people performing Surya Namaskar simultaneously at 108 venues! As we all know, the number 108 holds a special significance in our culture. The venues also include the iconic Modhera Sun Temple, where several people joined. This is indeed a true testament to our commitment to Yoga and our cultural heritage," he said in a post on X.

"I also urge you all to make Surya Namaskar a part of your daily routine. The benefits are immense," he added.

Where did the mega event happen?

The grand spectacle unfolded at various venues, including the renowned Modhera Sun Temple, attracting a diverse array of participants ranging from families and students to yoga enthusiasts and seniors.

State Chief Minister Bhupesh Patel and Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi graced the event at Modhera, where Patel lauded the historical significance of the record-setting Surya Namaskar Thaki Gujarat.

“Om Surya Namah. The first day of the year 2024 turned out to be a wonderful confluence of yoga, spirituality, culture and health. The divine function of mass Suryanamaskar was organized in the premises of Modhera Sun Temple, the pride of Gujarat, as soon as the first ray of the sun fell on the temple,” he said in Gujarati in a post on X. ॐ सूर्याय नमः



વર્ષ 2024 નો પ્રથમ દિવસ યોગ, આધ્યાત્મ, સંસ્કૃતિ અને સ્વાસ્થ્યના અદ્‌ભુત સંગમ સમો બની રહ્યો. ગુજરાતના ગૌરવ સમા મોઢેરા સૂર્યમંદિરના પરિસરમાં સૂરજનું પહેલું કિરણ મંદિર પર પડતાની સાથે જ સામૂહિક સૂર્યનમસ્કારનો દિવ્ય કાર્યક્રય યોજાયો.



માનનીય પ્રધાનમંત્રી શ્રી… pic.twitter.com/tWQcSjOKmn — Bhupendra Patel (@Bhupendrapbjp) January 1, 2024 × Also read | In a first, Srinagar's Ghanta Ghar welcomes 2024 with New Year eve celebrations

“Under this program organized with the inspiration of Honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendrabhai Modi, citizens at 108 places in Gujarat performed Surya Namaskar together. Overall, around 50,000 people from across the state participated in the Suryanamaskar event. Gujarat set a Guinness World Record by performing the largest number of Surya Namaskars simultaneously at different places," he added.